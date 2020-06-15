All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2771 White Oak Drive

2771 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2771 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this cozy 3bed/2bath unit in Decatur

This quiet community is nestle on a beautiful, quiet street surrounded by new homes. The community is near downtown Decatur and Kirkwood. It's minutes away from shopping, dining, and interstate access. This is definitely a hidden jewel! Do not miss out - Apply Today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1598156?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2771 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2771 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2771 White Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2771 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2771 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
