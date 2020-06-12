All apartments in Belvedere Park
2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2

Location

2711 Fairlee Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Golden Apartments in Decatur - 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment on 1st floor with walk out balcony. Gated community and secured building doors. Available immediately.

(RLNE5842347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have any available units?
2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 offer parking?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have a pool?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have accessible units?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Fairlee Drive Unit A2 does not have units with air conditioning.
