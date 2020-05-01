1799 Ellington Street

Amenities
Renovated home in sought after White Oak Hills. Home features Nest Technology thermostat, security system. House also features vaulted ceilings in foyer & living rm. Beautiful hardwoods, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS dishwasher, range & microwave, fridge is included, tile backsplash, tile floors in kitchen & dining area, new carpet in master, new vanities, tile shower surrounds, updated HVAC, plumbing & electrical, new deck & fully fenced rear yard, wonderful for pet owners!! Great location minutes to downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Village, Kirkwood & Avondale.