Belvedere Park, GA
1799 Ellington Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

1799 Ellington Street

1799 Ellington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1799 Ellington Street, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
nest technology
Renovated home in sought after White Oak Hills. Home features Nest Technology thermostat, security system. House also features vaulted ceilings in foyer & living rm. Beautiful hardwoods, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS dishwasher, range & microwave, fridge is included, tile backsplash, tile floors in kitchen & dining area, new carpet in master, new vanities, tile shower surrounds, updated HVAC, plumbing & electrical, new deck & fully fenced rear yard, wonderful for pet owners!! Great location minutes to downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Village, Kirkwood & Avondale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 Ellington Street have any available units?
1799 Ellington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1799 Ellington Street have?
Some of 1799 Ellington Street's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 Ellington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1799 Ellington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 Ellington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1799 Ellington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1799 Ellington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1799 Ellington Street offers parking.
Does 1799 Ellington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 Ellington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 Ellington Street have a pool?
No, 1799 Ellington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1799 Ellington Street have accessible units?
No, 1799 Ellington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 Ellington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1799 Ellington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1799 Ellington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1799 Ellington Street has units with air conditioning.
