1799 Ellington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking nest technology

Renovated home in sought after White Oak Hills. Home features Nest Technology thermostat, security system. House also features vaulted ceilings in foyer & living rm. Beautiful hardwoods, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS dishwasher, range & microwave, fridge is included, tile backsplash, tile floors in kitchen & dining area, new carpet in master, new vanities, tile shower surrounds, updated HVAC, plumbing & electrical, new deck & fully fenced rear yard, wonderful for pet owners!! Great location minutes to downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Village, Kirkwood & Avondale.