Belvedere Park, GA
1781 Lynn Lane
1781 Lynn Lane

1781 Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Lynn Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Recently Renovated home features 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, REFINISHED WOOD floors, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, HUGE DECK W/PERGOLA; too many amenities to list! Master Suite features hardwood floors & a barn door leading to the spa-like master bath which features a huge walk-in tiled shower & beautiful tiled floors! Rear deck overlooks massive backyard which is great for entertaining large gatherings! New landscape illuminates the curb appeal! Lawn Care included! Close proximity to Historic Stone Mountain Park, Emory, CDC, major highways and only 5 miles from Downtown Decatur!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Lynn Lane have any available units?
1781 Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1781 Lynn Lane have?
Some of 1781 Lynn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Lynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Lynn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Lynn Lane offers parking.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Lynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 1781 Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1781 Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 Lynn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
