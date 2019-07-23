1781 Lynn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Recently Renovated home features 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, REFINISHED WOOD floors, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, HUGE DECK W/PERGOLA; too many amenities to list! Master Suite features hardwood floors & a barn door leading to the spa-like master bath which features a huge walk-in tiled shower & beautiful tiled floors! Rear deck overlooks massive backyard which is great for entertaining large gatherings! New landscape illuminates the curb appeal! Lawn Care included! Close proximity to Historic Stone Mountain Park, Emory, CDC, major highways and only 5 miles from Downtown Decatur!