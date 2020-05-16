All apartments in Belvedere Park
1777 W Austin Road

1777 West Austin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1777 West Austin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 W Austin Road have any available units?
1777 W Austin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1777 W Austin Road have?
Some of 1777 W Austin Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 W Austin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1777 W Austin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 W Austin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1777 W Austin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1777 W Austin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1777 W Austin Road offers parking.
Does 1777 W Austin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1777 W Austin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 W Austin Road have a pool?
No, 1777 W Austin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1777 W Austin Road have accessible units?
No, 1777 W Austin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 W Austin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 W Austin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1777 W Austin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1777 W Austin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

