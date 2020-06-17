All apartments in Belvedere Park
Belvedere Park, GA
1756 Lynn Lane
1756 Lynn Lane

1756 Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Lynn Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Lynn Lane have any available units?
1756 Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1756 Lynn Lane have?
Some of 1756 Lynn Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Lynn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane offer parking?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Lynn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
