Belvedere Park, GA
1623 Sweetgum Hill
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

1623 Sweetgum Hill

1623 Sweetgum Hill · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Sweetgum Hill, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom, two bathroom home in Decatur! Central heat and air, washer and dryer connection. The property is currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have any available units?
1623 Sweetgum Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1623 Sweetgum Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Sweetgum Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Sweetgum Hill pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill offer parking?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have a pool?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have accessible units?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Sweetgum Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Sweetgum Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1623 Sweetgum Hill has units with air conditioning.

