Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1619 Line Cir #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1619 Line Cir #2
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1619 Line Cir #2
1619 Line Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
1619 Line Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Affordable Decatur Apartment - The apartment is on MARTA line and ideally located minutes to downtown Decatur, shopping and interstates.
(RLNE2784500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have any available units?
1619 Line Cir #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 1619 Line Cir #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Line Cir #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Line Cir #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 offer parking?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have a pool?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have accessible units?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 Line Cir #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 Line Cir #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 1 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Balcony
Belvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College