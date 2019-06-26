1609 Line Circle #2

1609 Line Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032 White Oak Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable Decatur Apartment - The apartment includes: hardwood floors, new paint, fridge, stove, W/D in unit, on MARTA line and best of ideally located minutes to downtown Decatur, shopping and interstates.
(RLNE3868799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
