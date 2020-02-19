All apartments in Belvedere Park
1608 W Austin Road
1608 W Austin Road

1608 West Austin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1608 West Austin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur! Spacious floor plan, with open kitchen that features white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite.

1 month free with 13 month lease, this lease requires renters insurance.

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations as to the property's condition and what amenities are offered within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

