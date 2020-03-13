All apartments in Belvedere Park
1603 Hollyhock Terrace
1603 Hollyhock Terrace

1603 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month lease w/13 month lease** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have any available units?
1603 Hollyhock Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have?
Some of 1603 Hollyhock Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Hollyhock Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Hollyhock Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Hollyhock Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace offers parking.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have a pool?
No, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Hollyhock Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Hollyhock Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
