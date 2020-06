1603 Hollyhock Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month lease w/13 month lease** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**