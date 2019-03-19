1603 Creek Pond Cv

Amenities

This recently renovated ranch home is located in Decatur on a cul-de-sac. The home features 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms and a wooded back yard. Additional features include new appliances, open floors in the kitchen and living room, breakfast area and stained cabinets, a fresh coat of paint and new carpets. Conveniently located in Decatur, this home is just a few minutes from restaurants and shopping. Don't hesitate, this one will rent quickly!



AVAILABLE: Available Now

SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website at www.title1management.com. to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.