1603 Creek Pond Cv

Amenities
This recently renovated ranch home is located in Decatur on a cul-de-sac. The home features 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms and a wooded back yard. Additional features include new appliances, open floors in the kitchen and living room, breakfast area and stained cabinets, a fresh coat of paint and new carpets. Conveniently located in Decatur, this home is just a few minutes from restaurants and shopping. Don't hesitate, this one will rent quickly!
AVAILABLE: Available Now
SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website at www.title1management.com. to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.