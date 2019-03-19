All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1603 Creek Pond Cv

1603 Creek Pond Cove
Location

1603 Creek Pond Cove, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated ranch home is located in Decatur on a cul-de-sac. The home features 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms and a wooded back yard. Additional features include new appliances, open floors in the kitchen and living room, breakfast area and stained cabinets, a fresh coat of paint and new carpets. Conveniently located in Decatur, this home is just a few minutes from restaurants and shopping. Don't hesitate, this one will rent quickly!

AVAILABLE: Available Now
SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website at www.title1management.com. to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have any available units?
1603 Creek Pond Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have?
Some of 1603 Creek Pond Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Creek Pond Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Creek Pond Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Creek Pond Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Creek Pond Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv offer parking?
No, 1603 Creek Pond Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Creek Pond Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have a pool?
No, 1603 Creek Pond Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have accessible units?
No, 1603 Creek Pond Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Creek Pond Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Creek Pond Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Creek Pond Cv has units with air conditioning.
