Belvedere Park, GA
1601 Hampshire Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Hampshire Place

1601 Hampshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Hampshire Place, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Hampshire Place have any available units?
1601 Hampshire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1601 Hampshire Place currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Hampshire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Hampshire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Hampshire Place is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Hampshire Place offers parking.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Hampshire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place have a pool?
No, 1601 Hampshire Place does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place have accessible units?
No, 1601 Hampshire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Hampshire Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Hampshire Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Hampshire Place does not have units with air conditioning.

