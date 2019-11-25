1562 Line Street

Amenities

Available for rent is a newly remodeled, cozy 3 bedroom /1.5 bath beautiful home near East Lake and Belvedere Park. Fenced yard offering ample privacy and perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Memorial drive and I-20.