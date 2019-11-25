All apartments in Belvedere Park
1562 Line Street

Location

1562 Line Street, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available for rent is a newly remodeled, cozy 3 bedroom /1.5 bath beautiful home near East Lake and Belvedere Park. Fenced yard offering ample privacy and perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Memorial drive and I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

