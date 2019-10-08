All apartments in Belvedere Park
1560 North Columbia Place

1560 North Columbia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1560 North Columbia Place, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 North Columbia Place have any available units?
1560 North Columbia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1560 North Columbia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1560 North Columbia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 North Columbia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 North Columbia Place is pet friendly.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place offer parking?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not offer parking.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place have a pool?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place have accessible units?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 North Columbia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 North Columbia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
