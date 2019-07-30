Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1508 Peachcrest Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1508 Peachcrest Rd
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1508 Peachcrest Rd
1508 Peachcrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
1508 Peachcrest Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Decatur Ranch. New interior & exterior. Updated Kitchen. Wood flooring - no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have any available units?
1508 Peachcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have?
Some of 1508 Peachcrest Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1508 Peachcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Peachcrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Peachcrest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd offer parking?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 1 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Balcony
Belvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College