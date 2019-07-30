All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1508 Peachcrest Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1508 Peachcrest Rd
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

1508 Peachcrest Rd

1508 Peachcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1508 Peachcrest Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Decatur Ranch. New interior & exterior. Updated Kitchen. Wood flooring - no carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have any available units?
1508 Peachcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have?
Some of 1508 Peachcrest Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Peachcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Peachcrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Peachcrest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd offer parking?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Peachcrest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Peachcrest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College