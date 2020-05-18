Rent Calculator
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM
1491 Rupert Rd
1491 Rupert Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1491 Rupert Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elite apartment - Property Id: 280280
Renovated Units , Clean area with yard , close to downtown and airport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280280
Property Id 280280
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5781914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have any available units?
1491 Rupert Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 1491 Rupert Rd have?
Some of 1491 Rupert Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1491 Rupert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Rupert Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Rupert Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Rupert Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd offer parking?
No, 1491 Rupert Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1491 Rupert Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have a pool?
No, 1491 Rupert Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have accessible units?
No, 1491 Rupert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1491 Rupert Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 Rupert Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1491 Rupert Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
