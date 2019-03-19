All apartments in Belvedere Park
1488 Tulip Place

1488 Tulip Place · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Tulip Place, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Adorable Duplex, walk to Lou Walker Park. Only 2 miles from I-285. On bus line. Excellent condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Tulip Place have any available units?
1488 Tulip Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1488 Tulip Place currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Tulip Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Tulip Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 Tulip Place is pet friendly.
Does 1488 Tulip Place offer parking?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not offer parking.
Does 1488 Tulip Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Tulip Place have a pool?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Tulip Place have accessible units?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Tulip Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Tulip Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 Tulip Place does not have units with air conditioning.

