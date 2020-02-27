All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1438 Oldfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1438 Oldfield Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:01 AM

1438 Oldfield Road

1438 Oldfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1438 Oldfield Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath 1950's ranch home. Convenient to Emory, CDC, VA, Dekalb Medical. Walking distance to DownTown Decatur and short ride to Oakhurst and Avondale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Oldfield Road have any available units?
1438 Oldfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1438 Oldfield Road have?
Some of 1438 Oldfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Oldfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Oldfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Oldfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Oldfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Oldfield Road offers parking.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Oldfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road have a pool?
No, 1438 Oldfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1438 Oldfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Oldfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Oldfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Oldfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College