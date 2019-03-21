Rent Calculator
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM
1421 Dennis Drive
1421 Dennis Drive
Location
1421 Dennis Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Three bedroom home in Decatur that's freshly renovated! Call today, this won't last long! Listing managed by Clyde Brigman
**Please note, this property does require renter's insurance**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have any available units?
1421 Dennis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 1421 Dennis Drive have?
Some of 1421 Dennis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 Dennis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Dennis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Dennis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive offer parking?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have a pool?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Dennis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Dennis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Dennis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
