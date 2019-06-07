All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:48 PM

1406 Columbia Dr

1406 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Columbia Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely home, situated conveniently near shopping and interstate access, minutes from downtown Decatur, bonus room leads to deck in private backyard, must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Columbia Dr have any available units?
1406 Columbia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1406 Columbia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Columbia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Columbia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr offer parking?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr have a pool?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Columbia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Columbia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

