All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1403 Dennis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1403 Dennis Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Dennis Dr

1403 Dennis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1403 Dennis Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home was recently renovated showing off beautiful original hardwood floors in main rooms, tiled bathrooms and awesome kitchen. Black and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with a freestanding prep area and overhead open wall shelves. Great location near 285 and Covington Hwy. New driveway recently installed to the large carport. Fenced in backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Pets are allowed with $350 half refundable pet deposit/half nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Dennis Dr have any available units?
1403 Dennis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1403 Dennis Dr have?
Some of 1403 Dennis Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Dennis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Dennis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Dennis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Dennis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Dennis Dr offers parking.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Dennis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr have a pool?
No, 1403 Dennis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1403 Dennis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Dennis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Dennis Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1403 Dennis Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garages
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Experiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College