Belvedere Park, GA
1255 Glen Forest Way
1255 Glen Forest Way

1255 Glen Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Glen Forest Way, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW****2nd month free with a 13 month lease ** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have any available units?
1255 Glen Forest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1255 Glen Forest Way have?
Some of 1255 Glen Forest Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Glen Forest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Glen Forest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Glen Forest Way pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way offer parking?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have a pool?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have accessible units?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Glen Forest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Glen Forest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Glen Forest Way does not have units with air conditioning.

