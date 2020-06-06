All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 6 2020

1226 Oldfield Rd.

1226 Oldfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Oldfield Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Decatur! - If you would like to schedule a viewing please contact: Mary at (678) 644-4275

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1226 Oldfield Rd. is currently being rented for $2200/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5767306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have any available units?
1226 Oldfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1226 Oldfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Oldfield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Oldfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Oldfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Oldfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

