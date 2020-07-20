93 Sharp Way

Amenities
Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths- Cartersville - Brand New home with a two-car garage! The main floor includes a family room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Additionally, upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a master suite with a private bath and walk in closet.
Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.
$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
678-694-1612
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4982777)