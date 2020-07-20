All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 93 Sharp Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
93 Sharp Way
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

93 Sharp Way

93 Sharp Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

93 Sharp Way, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths- Cartersville - Brand New home with a two-car garage! The main floor includes a family room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Additionally, upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a master suite with a private bath and walk in closet.

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
678-694-1612

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Sharp Way have any available units?
93 Sharp Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 93 Sharp Way have?
Some of 93 Sharp Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Sharp Way currently offering any rent specials?
93 Sharp Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Sharp Way pet-friendly?
No, 93 Sharp Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 93 Sharp Way offer parking?
Yes, 93 Sharp Way offers parking.
Does 93 Sharp Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Sharp Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Sharp Way have a pool?
Yes, 93 Sharp Way has a pool.
Does 93 Sharp Way have accessible units?
No, 93 Sharp Way does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Sharp Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Sharp Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Sharp Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Sharp Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACartersville, GAAcworth, GARome, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAHiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GAPowder Springs, GAMableton, GAAustell, GAMilton, GAVinings, GALithia Springs, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College