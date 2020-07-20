Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 83 Timber Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
83 Timber Ridge Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
83 Timber Ridge Dr
83 Timber Ridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
83 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA 30121
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Great location, quiet community, close to everything, like new condition, playground, close to the interstate, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have any available units?
83 Timber Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bartow County, GA
.
What amenities does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have?
Some of 83 Timber Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 83 Timber Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
83 Timber Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Timber Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bartow County
.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Timber Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Timber Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Timber Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Chattanooga, TN
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Cartersville, GA
Acworth, GA
Rome, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Hiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Mableton, GA
Austell, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Doraville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College