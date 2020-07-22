All apartments in Bartow County
64 Saddle Field Cr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Saddle Field Cr

64 Saddle Ln · No Longer Available
Location

64 Saddle Ln, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, and dishwasher) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have any available units?
64 Saddle Field Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 64 Saddle Field Cr have?
Some of 64 Saddle Field Cr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Saddle Field Cr currently offering any rent specials?
64 Saddle Field Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Saddle Field Cr pet-friendly?
No, 64 Saddle Field Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr offer parking?
Yes, 64 Saddle Field Cr offers parking.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Saddle Field Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have a pool?
No, 64 Saddle Field Cr does not have a pool.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have accessible units?
No, 64 Saddle Field Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Saddle Field Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Saddle Field Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Saddle Field Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
