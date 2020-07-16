All apartments in Bartow County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

26 Samuel Way NW

26 Samuel Way · (844) 874-2669
Location

26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA 30121

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Samuel Way NW Cartersville GA · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,296 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5656682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Samuel Way NW have any available units?
26 Samuel Way NW has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Samuel Way NW have?
Some of 26 Samuel Way NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Samuel Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
26 Samuel Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Samuel Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 26 Samuel Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 26 Samuel Way NW offers parking.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Samuel Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 26 Samuel Way NW has a pool.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW have accessible units?
No, 26 Samuel Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Samuel Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Samuel Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Samuel Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
