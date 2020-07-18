All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 26 Culver Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
26 Culver Ridge Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

26 Culver Ridge Drive

26 Culver Ridge Dr · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Culver Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA 30120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have any available units?
26 Culver Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
Is 26 Culver Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Culver Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Culver Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Culver Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Culver Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 26 Culver Ridge Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACartersville, GAAcworth, GARome, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAHiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GAPowder Springs, GAMableton, GAAustell, GAMilton, GAVinings, GALithia Springs, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity