Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
19 Country Ln SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 Country Ln SE
19 Country Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19 Country Ln, Bartow County, GA 30121
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath stepless ranch is a must see. Call 770-607-4001 for showings beginning 12/5/2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Country Ln SE have any available units?
19 Country Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bartow County, GA
.
What amenities does 19 Country Ln SE have?
Some of 19 Country Ln SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 Country Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
19 Country Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Country Ln SE pet-friendly?
No, 19 Country Ln SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bartow County
.
Does 19 Country Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 19 Country Ln SE offers parking.
Does 19 Country Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Country Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Country Ln SE have a pool?
No, 19 Country Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 19 Country Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 19 Country Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Country Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Country Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Country Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Country Ln SE has units with air conditioning.
