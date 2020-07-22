Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 15 Howard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
15 Howard Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Howard Avenue
15 Howard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15 Howard Boulevard, Bartow County, GA 30121
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cassville Commons - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Cassville Commons swim community!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5651937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Howard Avenue have any available units?
15 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bartow County, GA
.
Is 15 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bartow County
.
Does 15 Howard Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15 Howard Avenue has a pool.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Chattanooga, TN
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Cartersville, GA
Acworth, GA
Rome, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Hiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Mableton, GA
Austell, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Doraville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College