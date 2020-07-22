All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 15 Howard Avenue.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

15 Howard Avenue

15 Howard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15 Howard Boulevard, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Cassville Commons - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home in Cassville Commons swim community!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5651937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Howard Avenue have any available units?
15 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
Is 15 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 15 Howard Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15 Howard Avenue has a pool.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
