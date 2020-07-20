All apartments in Bartow County
147 Aztec Way SE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

147 Aztec Way SE

147 Aztec Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA 30102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,132 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5783351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Aztec Way SE have any available units?
147 Aztec Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 147 Aztec Way SE have?
Some of 147 Aztec Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Aztec Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
147 Aztec Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Aztec Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 147 Aztec Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 147 Aztec Way SE offers parking.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Aztec Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 147 Aztec Way SE has a pool.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE have accessible units?
No, 147 Aztec Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Aztec Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Aztec Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Aztec Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
