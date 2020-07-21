121 Evergreen Trail Se

121 Evergreen Trail Southeast, Bartow County, GA 30121
parking
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Cartersville. No Utilities included. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $600/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Fill out the online application here: https://avail.co/apply/Po1j9
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
