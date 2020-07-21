All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 121 Evergreen Trail Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
121 Evergreen Trail Se
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:31 AM

121 Evergreen Trail Se

121 Evergreen Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

121 Evergreen Trail Southeast, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Cartersville. No Utilities included. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $600/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Fill out the online application here: https://avail.co/apply/Po1j9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have any available units?
121 Evergreen Trail Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
Is 121 Evergreen Trail Se currently offering any rent specials?
121 Evergreen Trail Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Evergreen Trail Se pet-friendly?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se offer parking?
Yes, 121 Evergreen Trail Se offers parking.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have a pool?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se does not have a pool.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have accessible units?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Evergreen Trail Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Evergreen Trail Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACartersville, GAAcworth, GARome, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAHiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GAPowder Springs, GAMableton, GAAustell, GAMilton, GAVinings, GALithia Springs, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College