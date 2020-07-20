All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 11 Sage Way.
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
11 Sage Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

11 Sage Way

11 Sage Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11 Sage Way Southwest, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,763 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5655889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sage Way have any available units?
11 Sage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 11 Sage Way have?
Some of 11 Sage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sage Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sage Way pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 11 Sage Way offer parking?
Yes, 11 Sage Way offers parking.
Does 11 Sage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sage Way have a pool?
Yes, 11 Sage Way has a pool.
Does 11 Sage Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Sage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Sage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sage Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Sage Way has units with air conditioning.
