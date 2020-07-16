Rent Calculator
Home
/
Barrow County, GA
/
98 livingston Court
98 livingston Court
98 Livingston Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
98 Livingston Ct, Barrow County, GA 30680
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful new construction home! Has never been occupied. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and granite tops!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98 livingston Court have any available units?
98 livingston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Barrow County, GA
.
What amenities does 98 livingston Court have?
Some of 98 livingston Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 98 livingston Court currently offering any rent specials?
98 livingston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 livingston Court pet-friendly?
No, 98 livingston Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Barrow County
.
Does 98 livingston Court offer parking?
No, 98 livingston Court does not offer parking.
Does 98 livingston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 livingston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 livingston Court have a pool?
No, 98 livingston Court does not have a pool.
Does 98 livingston Court have accessible units?
No, 98 livingston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 98 livingston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 livingston Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 livingston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 livingston Court does not have units with air conditioning.
