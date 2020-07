Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly renovated 3BR/2BA Ranch w/Full unfinished basement on 2+ Acres w/creek in the Ball Ground community. Home is professionally maintained inside and out. Impressive kitchen with lots of cabinets and Corian countertops. Master bedroom features trey-ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet, and is located on the main floor. New light fixtures, New LVT plank floors, New paint inside and out, and much more.