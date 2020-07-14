All apartments in Baldwin
Heritage Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Heritage Gardens

110 Heritage Garden Dr Suite A · (330) 744-3383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

110 Heritage Garden Dr Suite A, Baldwin, GA 30531

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-116G · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-120J · Avail. Jul 31

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Unit 1-118D · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
playground
Welcome to Heritage Gardens Apartments located in picturesque Cornelia, Georgia - the gateway to the North Georgia mountains. Our community features affordable 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with large open floor plans with fully-equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, ceiling fans, private patio/balcony & washer/dryer connections. The communities residential amenities include on-site laundry clothes care facility, gazebo for group gatherings, fitness center, swimming pool and children's playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Gardens have any available units?
Heritage Gardens has 3 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Gardens have?
Some of Heritage Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Heritage Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin.
Does Heritage Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Gardens offers parking.
Does Heritage Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Gardens has a pool.
Does Heritage Gardens have accessible units?
No, Heritage Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Heritage Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
