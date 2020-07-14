Amenities
Welcome to Heritage Gardens Apartments located in picturesque Cornelia, Georgia - the gateway to the North Georgia mountains. Our community features affordable 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with large open floor plans with fully-equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, ceiling fans, private patio/balcony & washer/dryer connections. The communities residential amenities include on-site laundry clothes care facility, gazebo for group gatherings, fitness center, swimming pool and children's playground.