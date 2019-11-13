All apartments in Avondale Estates
83 Dartmouth Avenue

83 Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

83 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
"Storybook" brick bungalow nestled into the heart of Historic Avondale. 4 bed, 2.5 bath beauty! Elegant dining room w/fireplace. True Chef's kitchen. Lg. bright great room w/skylights & fireplace opens to multi-tier decks, incredible yard. 3 large guest bedrooms w/built ins & lg. full bath. Upstairs, spacious master suite w/calming vibe expands entire 2nd story.Spa-worthy master bath, walk-in closet, balcony.2 Huge, expandable attics. Off back deck, sweet bedroom/office & large 1 car garage.New roof, re-done hardwoods,freshly painted interior & decking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
83 Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 83 Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83 Dartmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 83 Dartmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Dartmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Dartmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
