83 Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities
"Storybook" brick bungalow nestled into the heart of Historic Avondale. 4 bed, 2.5 bath beauty! Elegant dining room w/fireplace. True Chef's kitchen. Lg. bright great room w/skylights & fireplace opens to multi-tier decks, incredible yard. 3 large guest bedrooms w/built ins & lg. full bath. Upstairs, spacious master suite w/calming vibe expands entire 2nd story.Spa-worthy master bath, walk-in closet, balcony.2 Huge, expandable attics. Off back deck, sweet bedroom/office & large 1 car garage.New roof, re-done hardwoods,freshly painted interior & decking!