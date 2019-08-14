Rent Calculator
Home
/
Avondale Estates, GA
/
3154 Stratford Green Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3154 Stratford Green Place
3154 Stratford Green Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3154 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55c2345097 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have any available units?
3154 Stratford Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale Estates, GA
.
Is 3154 Stratford Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3154 Stratford Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 Stratford Green Place pet-friendly?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates
.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place offer parking?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not offer parking.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have a pool?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3154 Stratford Green Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3154 Stratford Green Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
