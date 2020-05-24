15 Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area. Large family room with great light and sliding glass doors to small deck. Master with private bath (shower only). Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, new insulated Andersen windows, additional hallway closets. 1 car garage (manual lift) plus adjacent storage area. Patio w/wrought iron furniture. Landscaping included in rent.