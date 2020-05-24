All apartments in Avondale Estates
15 Dartmouth Avenue

15 Dartmouth Avenue · (404) 254-4100
Location

15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area. Large family room with great light and sliding glass doors to small deck. Master with private bath (shower only). Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, new insulated Andersen windows, additional hallway closets. 1 car garage (manual lift) plus adjacent storage area. Patio w/wrought iron furniture. Landscaping included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
15 Dartmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 15 Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Dartmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Dartmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Dartmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Dartmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Dartmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
