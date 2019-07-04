All apartments in Avondale Estates
1074 Hess Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

1074 Hess Drive

1074 Hess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Hess Drive, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Updated. Spacious Cape Cod in Avondale Estates. Home features separate Living and Dining Rooms. Large Family Room w/Built-in Surround Sound. Fantastic Kitchen with Bosch Appliances, Stone Countertops, Large Breakfast Area & Breakfast Bar. Family Room exits to Sunroom in back with Brick/Stone Patio & Huge, Partially-Wooded Backyard. Master with attached Office/Nursery plus Second Bedroom on Main Level. Upper Level with 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Bonus Room and Attic Storage Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Hess Drive have any available units?
1074 Hess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 1074 Hess Drive have?
Some of 1074 Hess Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Hess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Hess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Hess Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1074 Hess Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 1074 Hess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Hess Drive offers parking.
Does 1074 Hess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1074 Hess Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Hess Drive have a pool?
No, 1074 Hess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Hess Drive have accessible units?
No, 1074 Hess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Hess Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Hess Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 Hess Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 Hess Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
