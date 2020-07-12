All apartments in Austell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Azure at Riverside

648 Whisper Trl · (833) 924-0878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA 30168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 665-202A · Avail. Jul 25

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 665-102B · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705-201B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 650-202C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 645-204B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azure at Riverside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
parking
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living. The exterior setting features grilling areas, a sparkling pool, sports court and pet stations. Azure at Riverside is the perfect place to call home.

Superior Design, craftsmanship and construction, along with skilled and attentive service personnel make Azure at Riverside the hallmark of quality in Cobb County.

Azure at Riverside apartment community has a distinct advantage of bringing you tranquil living and exterior features that you can enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azure at Riverside have any available units?
Azure at Riverside has 8 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Azure at Riverside have?
Some of Azure at Riverside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azure at Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Azure at Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azure at Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Azure at Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Azure at Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Azure at Riverside offers parking.
Does Azure at Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Azure at Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Azure at Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Azure at Riverside has a pool.
Does Azure at Riverside have accessible units?
No, Azure at Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does Azure at Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azure at Riverside has units with dishwashers.
Does Azure at Riverside have units with air conditioning?
No, Azure at Riverside does not have units with air conditioning.
