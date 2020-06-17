All apartments in Austell
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

6226 Humphries Hill Rd

6226 Humphries Hill Road · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6226 Humphries Hill Road, Austell, GA 30106

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have any available units?
6226 Humphries Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have?
Some of 6226 Humphries Hill Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Humphries Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Humphries Hill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Humphries Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Humphries Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6226 Humphries Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
