6106 Austell Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

6106 Austell Avenue

6106 Austell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Austell Avenue, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Austell just off Thornton Rd and I-20 is now available. This single level home is an end unity on the 2nd floor and has been freshly painted. There is laminate flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. There are ceiling fans with lights, insulated windows, window blinds, and a separate front and back door entry. The kitchen has lots of counter space and brown cabinets with a custom tile back-splash. There are black appliances that include a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen has a breakfast area and the laundry closet. There are 2 large carpeted bedrooms that share a spacious full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Housing vouchers accepted. Off street parking is available. Trash included. Tenant pays all utilities including: water, electricity, cable-internet, and gas. Application at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Austell Avenue have any available units?
6106 Austell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 6106 Austell Avenue have?
Some of 6106 Austell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Austell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Austell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Austell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6106 Austell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Austell Avenue offers parking.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Austell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue have a pool?
No, 6106 Austell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6106 Austell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 Austell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 Austell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 Austell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

