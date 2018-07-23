6106 Austell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Austell just off Thornton Rd and I-20 is now available. This single level home is an end unity on the 2nd floor and has been freshly painted. There is laminate flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. There are ceiling fans with lights, insulated windows, window blinds, and a separate front and back door entry. The kitchen has lots of counter space and brown cabinets with a custom tile back-splash. There are black appliances that include a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen has a breakfast area and the laundry closet. There are 2 large carpeted bedrooms that share a spacious full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Housing vouchers accepted. Off street parking is available. Trash included. Tenant pays all utilities including: water, electricity, cable-internet, and gas. Application at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.