Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

6070 Water Oaks Dr

6070 Water Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6070 Water Oaks Dr, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -Contact Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have any available units?
6070 Water Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have?
Some of 6070 Water Oaks Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 Water Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6070 Water Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 Water Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6070 Water Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6070 Water Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6070 Water Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6070 Water Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6070 Water Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6070 Water Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6070 Water Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6070 Water Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
