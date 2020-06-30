Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5960 John Street
5960 John Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Austell
Location
5960 John Street, Austell, GA 30106
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Austell. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5960 John Street have any available units?
5960 John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
Austell, GA
.
What amenities does 5960 John Street have?
Some of 5960 John Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 5960 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
5960 John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5960 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 5960 John Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austell
.
Does 5960 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 5960 John Street offers parking.
Does 5960 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5960 John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5960 John Street have a pool?
No, 5960 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 5960 John Street have accessible units?
No, 5960 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5960 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5960 John Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5960 John Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5960 John Street does not have units with air conditioning.
