5881 Betty Street

Nice 3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath brick ranch home on large lot in Austell. Wood laminate flooring throughout. New paint, new fans. Large updated eat in kichen. Bonus room. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
