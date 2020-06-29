All apartments in Austell
5881 Betty Street

5881 Betty Street · No Longer Available
Location

5881 Betty Street, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath brick ranch home on large lot in Austell. Wood laminate flooring throughout. New paint, new fans. Large updated eat in kichen. Bonus room. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5881 Betty Street have any available units?
5881 Betty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 5881 Betty Street have?
Some of 5881 Betty Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5881 Betty Street currently offering any rent specials?
5881 Betty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5881 Betty Street pet-friendly?
No, 5881 Betty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 5881 Betty Street offer parking?
Yes, 5881 Betty Street offers parking.
Does 5881 Betty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5881 Betty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5881 Betty Street have a pool?
No, 5881 Betty Street does not have a pool.
Does 5881 Betty Street have accessible units?
No, 5881 Betty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5881 Betty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5881 Betty Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5881 Betty Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5881 Betty Street does not have units with air conditioning.
