5881 Betty Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath brick ranch home on large lot in Austell. Wood laminate flooring throughout. New paint, new fans. Large updated eat in kichen. Bonus room. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.