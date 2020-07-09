All apartments in Austell
Find more places like 5731 Newnan Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
5731 Newnan Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5731 Newnan Circle

5731 Newman Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5731 Newman Circle, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,992 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5800153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Newnan Circle have any available units?
5731 Newnan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 5731 Newnan Circle have?
Some of 5731 Newnan Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Newnan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Newnan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Newnan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5731 Newnan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Newnan Circle offers parking.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Newnan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5731 Newnan Circle has a pool.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle have accessible units?
No, 5731 Newnan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 Newnan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 Newnan Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5731 Newnan Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College