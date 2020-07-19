All apartments in Austell
Austell, GA
5585 Wheatfield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:53 AM

5585 Wheatfield Lane

5585 Wheatfield Ln · No Longer Available
Austell
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5585 Wheatfield Ln, Austell, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,430 sf home is located in Powder Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have any available units?
5585 Wheatfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have?
Some of 5585 Wheatfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Wheatfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Wheatfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Wheatfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Wheatfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5585 Wheatfield Lane offers parking.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 Wheatfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have a pool?
No, 5585 Wheatfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 5585 Wheatfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5585 Wheatfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5585 Wheatfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5585 Wheatfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
