All apartments in Austell
Find more places like 5550 Pemrock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
5550 Pemrock Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5550 Pemrock Court

5550 Pemrock Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5550 Pemrock Ct, Austell, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this 3 bedroom home with a BONUS ROOM! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Pemrock Court have any available units?
5550 Pemrock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
Is 5550 Pemrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Pemrock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Pemrock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Pemrock Court is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court offer parking?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court have a pool?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court have accessible units?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Pemrock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Pemrock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College